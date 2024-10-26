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Collection by
Laura Navarro
Entryway
View
8
Photos
The terrazzo flooring at the home’s entry is original.
The ground floor features a few of the home's main components: walnut, cement, and terrazzo. It's lit from a skylight above, where the home's three levels are all joined.
Floor-to-ceiling built-in shelving by Kable Design Build houses the family's beloved books. The area under the stairs has been transformed into additional storage, too.
Architects Ernesto Cragnolino and Krista Whitson designed and built an efficient four-bedroom home for their family in Austin.
Asked if he has a favorite aspect of the space, Paleari doesn’t hesitate. “For me, for sure, it’s the light.”
The house was built near a sometimes-noisy highway, but robust insulation and windows help minimize sound filtration, as does a foyer and hallway fronting the building.
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