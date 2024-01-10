Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
Before & After
Budget Breakdown
Renovations
Prefab
Video Tours
Travel
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Photos
Editor’s Picks
Bathrooms
Kitchens
Staircases
Outdoor
Projects
Editor’s Picks
Modern
Midcentury
Industrial
Farmhouses
Scandinavian
Find a Pro
Sourcebook
Post a Project
Collections
Editor’s Picks
Shopping
Recently Saved
Planning
Shop
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Lighting & Fans
Decor & More
Kitchen & Dining
Bath & Bed
Guides
ADUs
Furnishings & Finishes
Gardening & Plants
Kitchen & Bath
Mortgages & Budgets
Prefab
Pros & Project Management
Sustainability
Tech & Automation
Magazine
Current Issue
All Issues
Subscribe
Sign In
u
Collection by
User Name
Entry/Mudroom
View
5
Photos
The mudroom offers plenty of built-in storage, which was essential for the family with young children. The bold panoramic wallpaper is Forêt Noire by Nathalie Lété for Moustache.
By reconfiguring the main areas, the designer was able to incorporate a mudroom area with custom bamboo built-ins.
New storage, multifunctional pegs, and pegboards help a New York City lawyer make the most of his 710-square-foot apartment. In the foyer, StudioKCA turned a closet into a valet area.
The mudroom, outfitted in custom oak millwork, connects the garage to the entry hall.
Share