A look at the main entryway. “The interior is a celebration of Douglas fir. It has a warm, orangey richness to it that feels welcoming,
Inside, lighter wood tones warm the scheme—from the white oak front door to the French oak floors and maple cabinetry.
A built-in bench at the entry provides storage—a boon, granted the home’s compact footprint.
Upon entry, custom woodwork contrasts with white walls, becoming a main focal point. Hand-plastered interior walls are also used as partitions in the open living areas.
One of the home’s original exterior walls now serves as an interior wall. Skylights were added when the ceiling was raised in certain areas of the home.
The warm wood of the front door, leather sheath on the brass handle, and glass panel set an inviting and relaxing tone for the home.
Cheng inserted built-in drawers into a niche, then created an opportunity for display with open shelves above.
In the entry, a high interior window borrows light from the bedroom wing and a woven wood screen in the kitchen lets the owners see who’s at the front door. Kalon Studios crafted the bench from a single ash log. “It will split a bit over time,” Lachapelle says.
Artwork on view in a wood-paneled corner of the home from left to right: Alma Allen, Not Yet Titled (2020); Marina Perez Simão, Untitled (2021); Kiva Motnyk, Afternoon Light - Multi (2021).
Great attention was given to the material details, including the steel plates on the soffit beams.
“Middle Aged Charlie Brown” by David Buckingham hangs at the top of the staircase.
The main entrance is at the bright orange door. Sogno Design Group worked to preserve the site’s natural characteristics as much as possible, thus the addition “floats” over the landscape in places.
Another view of how the white oak stairs wrap around to become the bench. Rogers wanted the simple interior material palette to both celebrate and gently contrast with the site’s features, becoming a backdrop for the “bark on the trees and the texture on the boulders.”
The custom cabinetry extends into a mudroom area, also with BluDot Wook wall hook in black.