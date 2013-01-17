Emerging Design Talent at imm Cologne

Chief among our interests at any international design show is the work of young designers. That's why on our first day of imm Cologne 2013, the fair held annually in one of Germany's oldest cities, our first stop was to spy the finalists of The [D3] CONTEST. Since 2004 the competition has honored innovation and creativity among newcomers to the design realm, and this year sparked more than 800 submissions. Here we share the finalists' pieces, a lively mix conceived by tomorrow's generation of talent.