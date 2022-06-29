SubscribeSign In
Collection by Theresa Jump

Efficient Building

Floor Plan of San Diego ADU by Modern Granny Flat
Cabinets hang from the ceiling around the kitchen, helping defining the area without obstructing the natural light that flows throughout the building.
Upstairs, three small bedrooms share a bathroom.
A Seattle couple built their own backyard house with a city-sponsored design—and then rented out their old home on the property to friends.
Architect Johan Sundberg looked to Japanese architects like Kengo Kuma for inspiration for the design of a holiday home in southern Sweden. "We call it the Katsura typology, but that's probably sacrilegious," he says. The eaves of the gently sloped hipped roof extend generously in all directions, turning the deck into a covered retreat that’s part veranda, part engawa, the Japanese version of a porch.
Before: The couple’s barn on their 20-acre property in New York is well-sited on a hill beyond the main house, so feels tucked into its woodsy setting. The structure was bare bones, but solid.
Madison points out that the pod concept would make it easy to add an extension if necessary. “We see it as a house that can grow with us—and that we can pay for as we go along.”
This 195-square-foot, shingled studio includes a library, reading nook, and workstation—and it’s totally DIY. Creative couple Michael and Christina Hara built the retreat just steps away from their back door, in order to carve out "space for creativity and respite from our chaotic, toddler-filled house," as Michael explains. The project, called the Fish Scale Studio, took eight months to complete, with Haras doing all of the design and construction themselves—for just $18,275.
Even the windows can be concealed with custom plywood coverings.
Colter says that the banquette off the entryway is "Airstream-esque.
The owner and architect chose to outfit almost every aspect of the studio in Douglas fir plywood.
The exterior is clad in corrugated, galvanized metal. “We just spray it off with a water house,” says Mark.
The 240-square-foot size was determined in part because the cabin needed to be moveable; it's positioned on a cliff, so if the land ever falls in, they can pull the structure further away from the edge.
The mix of plywood helped save on costs, adds visual interest to the space, and serves as an example for Tim’s clients.
