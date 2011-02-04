Edward Fields Iconics

Edward Fields—an American carpet maker whose rugs dress the floors in the Glass House, Hollyhock House, and Lever House—recently released "Iconics," a collection of eleven designs inspired by their most distinct patterns unveiled throughout their 70 year history. Ranging from retro designs of the 1950's and 1960's to more contemporary patterns from the 1980's and 1990's, these "reissued" rugs represent what Edward Fields has long been known for: distinct, bold patterns and an experimental sensibility. While the patterns remain largely untouched from their originals, their current iterations have been adapted for today's tastes (think shorter pile height, new materials and a modern color palette). Click through the slideshow to see the designs along with a few mid-century photographs of the carpets in-situ.

