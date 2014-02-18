Editor’s Guide: Design in Helsinki

Adding to our design itinerary in the Finnish capital with a whirlwind tour of the city’s vibrant furniture, industrial, and ceramics design scene.

It’s been a few years since Dwell published its comprehensive architecture guide to Helsinki, so we figured our recent trip there to research a story (more on that in an upcoming issue!) was a good time to check in with the Finnish capital’s ever-booming design scene. We visited industrial designer Harri Koskinen in his studio, stopped by the Helsinki’s Desigmuseo for an inside look at Henrik Vibskov’s oeuvre, and hit some of the city’s treasure trove of vintage design shops—plus stops at the big three: Artek, Iittala, and Marimekko.