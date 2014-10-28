Eco-Friendly Device Charges Your Phone and Shuts Off When It's Done

Smartphones may be mobile devices, but their short battery lives mean that users need to constantly tether themselves to wall outlets. With this in mind, Velvetwire set out to design a more stylish, eco-friendly way to recharge. The Powerslayer uses a special software to ensure devices don't overdraw power, which conserves energy and protects batteries. The Museum of Modern Art Design Store and Kickstarter recently announced the Velvetwire Powerslayer would be one of the products launched by their collaboration.