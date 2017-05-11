Collection by Dwell

Dwell on Design 2015: Day Three Highlights

Like
Comment
Share

Here's what our editors loved from the final day of Dwell on Design 2015.

@drikolor is showing a new line of exclusive Dwell stir-in paints made with natural pigments!
@justinablakeney created a super sunny yellow environment for @yp_official_page.
LED task lamps by @konceptlights.
Kodama Zomes launched this outdoor hammock/swing at Dwell on Design.
Skale Greenwall has a handy system to make your living wall fantasies a reality.
Octahedron planters by @etrine in an exclusive hammertone finish for the @dwell_store.