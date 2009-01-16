Subscribe
Dwell+
Homes
Topics
Photos
Shop
Sign In
Subscribe
Dwell+
Magazine
Current Issue
Exclusives
Sourcebook
Subscribe
Homes
Prefab
Home Tours
Renovations
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Add a Home
Topics
Travel
Design News
Cabins
Videos
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
Shop
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Lighting & Fans
Shopping Guides
Pros
Collection by
Dwell
Dwell October/November 2005, Vol. 06 Issue 01: America Goes Modern
Like
Comment
Share
Homes from Coast to Coast
AMERICA GOES...
Suburban Flight
It’s become an all-too-familiar scenario all across America: A city’s downtown, once a thriving place to live and work, has...
a
Amara Holstein
A Party House in Hacienda Agua Caliente
In August of 2004, a weekend-long party took place at a new house in the Hacienda Agua Caliente neighborhood of Tijuana, Mexico.
a
Andrew Wagner
Alaska: The Final (Architectural) Frontier
“I always wanted to live in a glass house,” explains Valerie Phelps, as she stands surrounded by the 40 feet of floor-to-ceiling...
j
James Nestor
Eye on Buenos Aires
In this new feature, we present an architectural insider’s guide to a great design destination.
a
Allison Arieff
Eco-Friendly Rustic Cabin Retreat in Canada
With windows recycled from a Toronto skyscraper, Barerock is both rustic cabin and high-tech, eco-friendly retreat.
d
Dominic Ali
Investing in the Market
With its community market initiative, PPS reinvents the public square on the international scale.
a
Amara Holstein
Partners in Design
A design career spanning decades has left this pair of Design Research–alumni with a thing or two to say concerning the state of...
a
Andrew Wagner