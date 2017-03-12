Collection by Dwell

Dwell October/November 2004, Vol. 05 Issue 01: Modern Across America

5th Annual Issue: Exeptional Homes in Unlikely Places

MODERN ACROSS...
Modern Awakening
In Salt Lake City, a place not renowned for progressive architecture, Brent Jespersen built a luminous canyon retreat—using his...
Heather Bradley
Beantown Dream
In this tightly packed Northeast city where developers pounce first on any available lot, two young architects found a rare...
Virginia Gardiner
Big Easy Living
In the hot and humid South, time seems to stand still and the architecture is often no different.
Donovan Finn