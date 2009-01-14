Subscribe
Dwell+
Homes
Topics
Photos
Shop
Sign In
Subscribe
Dwell+
Magazine
Current Issue
Exclusives
Sourcebook
Subscribe
Homes
Prefab
Home Tours
Renovations
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Add a Home
Topics
Travel
Design News
Cabins
Videos
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
Shop
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Lighting & Fans
Shopping Guides
Pros
Collection by
Dwell
Dwell October 2008, Vol. 08 Issue 10: Home Savings
Like
Comment
Share
Modern Homes Made Affordable
Hollywood fashion critics review 5 dressers
Without a decent dresser, can you dress decently? With the help of two outspoken Hollywood fashion critics we determine if a...
Sam Grawe
Salvage Love
The first year out of college is a wildcard for most people.
Sarah Rich
Retail Therapy
In the great American quest for more stuff, big-box stores are nirvana, laden with cheaply priced items by the ton, from diamond...
a
Amara Holstein
Magic Mountain
Architect Ko Wibowo designed a house of prodigious proportions beneath the hulking rise of Mount Ranier.
a
Amara Holstein
Lone Star
Rural Texas commonly conjures visions of Stetsons, spurs, and longhorn steer, but the countryside contains more than just cowboys.
Sarah Rich
Affordable, SIP-Built Family Home in Kansas City
Architect Jamie Darnell had a simple plan for his family’s home in Kansas City, Missouri, but the result is anything but plain.
g
Georgina Gustin
Flos Glo-Ball
Designers and manufacturers bemoan the profusion of cheaply made copycats, but it’s been proven time and again that...
Modern Off-the-Grid Retreat in Oregon
The Watershed is an off-the-grid writer’s retreat that architect Erin Moore designed for her mother, nature writer Kathleen Dean...
Aaron Britt
Upwardly Mobile Homes
When it comes to real estate, the trailer park gets a bad rap.
r
Rick Polito
Emily Pilloton
With the offices of her upstart nonprofit, Project H, located in the same space as Cameron Sinclair’s Architecture for Humanity,...
Steve Lambert
Office workers ride zip lines down the streets of San Francisco, where a roller coaster has been installed as a new form of...
Sir Nicholas Grimshaw
"One of the good things about doing decent public design in a prominent place is that people look at it and say: Why...
Western Promises
William McDonough + Partners’ design for a small village in northeastern China was meant to stand as a model for sustainable...