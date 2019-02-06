Subscribe
Dwell November 2008, Vol. 09 Issue 01: In Its Element
Homes Designed For The Environment
Abiquiu Debut
Abiquiu, New Mexico, owes this rugged new house to a plucky pair of residents, two talented architects and one long-sighted and...
c
Chelsea Holden Baker
On the Rock
Katja and Adam Thom’s cabin, on an exposed postglacial archipelago in Canada’s windswept Georgian Bay, is more than eight miles...
g
Geoff Manaugh
Santiago, Chile
Santiago may be a tamer city than its South American brethren, but as architect Sebastián Irarrázaval tells us, there's change...
j
Jeanine Barone
iT House, Joshua Tree
The iT House brings together raw industrial aesthetics with the tactics of green design to forge a new home in the sunbaked wilds...
f
Frances Anderton
Floating House, Lake Huron
On the edge of a tiny island accessible only by boat, this buoyant summer home lives the life aquatic.
a
Alex Bozikovic
Lava Flow 4, The Big Island
Set into the dense tropical foliage of Hawaii’s wildest coast is a house that goes with the flow by welcoming the breeze.
Sam Grawe
Nature’s Graces
With the lightness and imagination of origami and the mathematical exactitude of digital design, this open-air chapel invites all...
Sarah Rich
All Aboard
Helmut Jahn’s dynamic new supportive-housing facility brings green design and a new outlook on life to the Windy City.
e
Edward Lifson
Todd Larson and Elemental Awareness
In the summer of 2001, Element Skateboards founder Johnny Schillereff stumbled on a new addition to a YMCA skate camp in Northern...
The Good Earth
As the war-torn city of Kabul, Afghanistan, is transformed into a maze of blast walls, military checkpoints, and foreign bases,...