Subscribe
Dwell+
Homes
Topics
Photos
Shop
Sign In
Subscribe
Dwell+
Magazine
Current Issue
Exclusives
Sourcebook
Subscribe
Homes
Prefab
Home Tours
Renovations
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Add a Home
Topics
Travel
Design News
Cabins
Videos
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
Shop
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Lighting & Fans
Shopping Guides
Pros
Collection by
Dwell
Dwell March 2008, Vol. 08 Issue 04: Small Wonders
Like
Comment
Share
Homes Under 1,000 Square Feet
The Boxhome is a great example of small Scandinavian simplicity and this Austin, Texas, bungalow gets a modern update...
Double Time
The last time Blake Trabulsi and Allison Orr had a party at their house in Austin, Texas, it lasted until 5 a.m. Observes...
f
Fred A. Bernstein
A Norwegian Boxhome Gleams with Optimism
In October, the light in Norway is cold and diffused by rain.
c
Clare Dudman
Outdoor Living in NYC
The super's unit was anything but in this Upper West side co-op, however architect Brad Zizmor saw potential in the apartment...
m
Michael Cannell
Good Mews
Brad Smith’s compact former coach house, tucked away in one of London’s many hidden cobbled mews, was in need of a radical...
Iain Aitch
Mike Andrews Reviews 5 iPod Docks
Listening to your favorite music—–from that “Blame It on the Rain” cassingle to an 8-track of Tusk—–used to be a pretty...
Sam Grawe
Lima, Peru
In Lima,Peru–a visually striking but geologically shaky locale–designer Jodi Puig points out ways in which the city's culturally...
c
Cristyane Marusiak
Solid Gold
When it comes to material originality, this former tavern in Chicago’s trendy Bucktown neighborhood pulls out all the stops.
g
Geoff Manaugh
The Trabecula Bench
Freedom of Creation—In recent decades, computer-aided design (CAD) has transcended the screen, thanks to the advent of automatic...
v
Virginia Gardiner