Dwell Lounge at Sundance

Dwell brought its modern design prowess to the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, last weekend by kitting out a happening lounge at 427 Main Street. With the help of San Francisco interior designer David Mast and the good offices of Brent Jespersen and Ryan Church of Jespersen Design and Poliform SLC, we transformed an old restaurant into one of the hottest hangouts in town. The space was done in conjunction with the Gansevoort Group and the One Group and over the course of the weekend it held premiere parties, star-studded dinners, and a conversation with the Oscar-nominated director Mark Kitchell who came to talk about his new documentary on the environmental movement, "A Fierce Green Fire." The design of the space was a big hit—Ethel Kennedy stopped in and praised it—and it was great fun being in the thick of all the Sundance action. Check out the slideshow to see more.