Dwell June 2007, Vol. 07 Issue 07: Homes With History
Mixing Modern With Tradition
Modern Victorian House Preservation in Oakland
Mike McDonald, an Oakland, California–based builder, faced a common problem for Bay Area homeowners: an aesthetically pleasing,...
Aaron Britt
Mid-Century Mash-Up
Although postwar California modernism is generally associated with Southern California, the Bay Area’s own tradition has begun in...
Sam Grawe
Palace Intrigue
In the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius, architect Rytis Mikulionis spent several years property hunting for his first nesting...
v
Virginia Gardiner
Modern Rowhouse Renovation in New York
With a little faith and a lot of foresight, Keisha Martin entrusted Laura Briggs and Jonathan Knowles to revitalize a derelict...
m
Marc Kristal
Plain and Sempé
A maker of unfussy, elegant design objects, Inga Sempé delights in things both great and small—even if she doesn’t own any.
m
Michelle Hoffman
Dog Beds
Dear...
c
Christopher Bright
The Country's Best Yurt
Lakes of ink have been spilled over a peculiarly American wanderlust, whether it’s our ancestors’ push westward or our current...
Aaron Britt
All Aboard!
While styles, and items in the overhead compartment, may shift, these comely carry-ons will make you feel like a member of the...
c
Chelsea Holden Baker
Stoked to Soak
Compelling custom solutions to off-the-shelf problems are often hard to come by. But landscape architects James A. Lord and...
Deborah Bishop
Pooling Our Resources
After disappearing almost 70 years ago, the New York floating pool is making a comeback.
Stuck Inside of Somerville
In the late winter of 2003, I watched out my window as a fuel truck idled below, belching black smoke.