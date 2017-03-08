Subscribe
Dwell+
Homes
Topics
Photos
Shop
Collection by
Dwell
Dwell June 2005, Vol. 05 Issue 06: Dream Homes Realized
Like
Comment
Share
Good Design Comes from Constraints
Escape From New York
It was no exodus, of course, but when Kathleen Triem quit her job at a Manhattan design firm in July 1996, her associates were...
e
Eric Lawlor
Love's Labors Found
Though the obstacles they faced were formidable, this couple’s perserverance brought them closer together and made their dream...
d
David Proffitt
Seeing What Develops
In 2004, The Houses at Sagaponac—a controversial development on eastern Long Island—celebrated its first completed house.
v
Virginia Gardiner
Worth the Wait
Tucked into the side of a scenic San Francisco hill, one of the city’s more diminutive houses battles everything from dry rot to...
Deborah Bishop
Black, Red, and Green All Over
A dramatic house in Australia drew its architectural inspiration from Mies van der Rohe but got its color from fresh tomato sauce.
c
Catherine Franklin
Castles Made of Sand
Iranian architect Nader Kahlili fashions affordable, easily assembled housing out of sandbags and concrete for a surprsingly...
m
Marc Kristal