Dwell June 2004, Vol. 04 Issue 06: Intriguing Interiors
Passionate Collectors, Great Designs
Like a Kid in a Candy Store
For Parisian gallery director Didier Krzentowski, the art of collecting has become a career by design.
Sam Grawe
Furniture Fascination
With designs from 14 countries and five decades inside, it may be an understatement to note that in this suburban home, furniture...
j
Jane Szita
Kaleidoscopic Cabinet
A dazzling display of colored windows wraps the custom-furniture-filled Venice, California, home of architect Lorcan O’Herlihy.
r
Rick Miller
Remaking the Past: Simon Watts
In June 2003, Simon Watts, a San Francisco furniture maker and author of the book Building a Houseful of Furniture, returned from...
a
Andrew Wagner
A Mid-Century Manhattan Loft
When you're running a company out of your home, you'd better hope you've got the space to keep everything in its place.
m
Marc Kristal