Explore the stories behind our latest Dwell Instagram posts.
Promised Land
Creative Revival of a Modernist Gem
Introducing a series of structures, two architects weave a house with a notable pedigree into the landscape.
s
Sarah Amelar
A Desert Prefab Hits the Jackpot in Sin City
An art-filled retreat fits right into the landscape.
z
Zahid Sardar
An Unassuming Edwardian Saves the Best for Out Back
Keeping up street-side appearances, an Australian artist’s home branches out with a modern extension.
Rowan McKinnon
Futuristic Forms Meet Historical Details in Designer Danny Venlet's Brussels Home
A prolific Dutch designer by way of Australia rebuilds his roost in Brussels.
z
Zahid Sardar
A Rookie Designer and Her Builder Father Create an Artist's Sculptural Loft in the Desert
A rookie designer, a veteran builder, and an artist eschew the traditional and join forces to create a singular residence in...
Kelly Vencill Sanchez
Across the Ocean
With a novel use for an ultra-lightweight material, two academics build their ideal home—then ship it overseas for assembly.
e
Elaine Louie
Steel-Clad Prefab Modules Perch Lightly in Northern California
Two architects collaborate on a modular compound that celebrates an unspoiled Sonoma landscape.
Lydia Lee
See the Careful Transformation of a Midcentury Eichler in San Francisco
Joseph Eichler developed more than 11,000 homes in California from 1949 to 1966, and though tons are still standing today, many...
Michele Koh Morollo
A Passive House and "Sauna Tower" Join a 19th-Century Barn in the Hudson Valley
In New York, architecture and interiors firm BarlisWedlick creates an eclectic compound designed to suit a client with an...
Heather Corcoran
A Home Fit for a Science Fiction Writer
On Austin’s outskirts, an author's bunker-style home redefines modern city living.
Our Scandinavian Style Dreams Come True in This Brooklyn Town House
Hailing from Denmark and India, a husband and wife cultivate a collective heritage at their renovated, almost-passive Brooklyn...
Looking Good for Over 70 Years: This Cozy Joseph Esherick Home is Amazingly Well-Preserved
A 1940 house designed by the modernist architect for his family in Ross, California.
Hope Floats
A self-taught designer embarks upon a solo mission to resuscitate a 19th-century homestead.
A Lush Retreat With a Sheltered Rooftop Pool in Mexico City
A designer carves out a domestic oasis in Mexico City.
A Former Garage Hosts the Best Parties
A vacation home’s renovated garage fuses art and architecture.
A Modern Home Joins a Storied Site on the Pacific Ocean
A new home at Sea Ranch, a half-century-old enclave of rugged modernist houses on the Northern California coast, captures the...
Nathan
Venice Residence
Fall in Love With This British Architect's Colorful Weekend Retreat
An architect’s weekend place on the English Channel turns its attention to the sea.