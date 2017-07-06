Subscribe
Dwell February 2007, Vol. 07 Issue 03: The Craft of Design
Like
Comment
Share
5 Modern Makers
Untraditional in Marin
Tony and Rachel Sherman were simply trying to buy a house, but what they found instead was a foundation—a discovery that...
s
Sydney LeBlanc
Vancouver is an extroverted city
Vancouver, British Columbia, offers a dramatic natural setting, but as Omer Arbel shows us, there’s more to the city of glass...
a
Amara Holstein
Brooms
Dear...
c
Christopher Bright
Shear Talent
In the small village of Spannum, in the Dutch province of Friesland, Claudy Jongstra heads a felt-design studio whose modesty in...
a
Amber Bravo
Cutting Edge
Asked to design a space for an art collector whose body and walls were already covered in decoration, architect Thom Faulders...
j
John King
Pure and Symbol
Steeped in the past but firmly grounded in the present, the designs of Satyendra Pakhalé merge futuristic shapes with...
j
Jane Szita
Typographer Focus: Peter Biľak
The alphabet is as easy as ABC, but for typographer Peter Bil’ak, the way language looks is a never-ending exploration.
k
Kieran Long
Building Green in Santa Monica
At the end of 2000, Tryggvi Thorsteinsson and Erla Dögg Ingjaldsdóttir, Icelandic natives and partners in the Santa Monica–based...
k
Kathryn Harris
4 Wall Clocks We Love
From the traditional with a twist to completely conceptual, these timely wall clocks will tell the hour, impress the guests, and...
a
Amber Bravo
Branching Out
Arborsculpturist Richard Reames has spent the past 16 years making more than 100 sculptures, chairs, pieces of furniture, tool...
Your House, Your Sandwich
An Architectural Drama in Five...