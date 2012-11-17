Subscribe
Dwell December/January 2013, Vol. 13 Issue 02: Prefab Comes Home
In the Doghouse
A new project by Muji mastermind Kenya Hara celebrates the relationship between humans and dogs, one downloadable blueprint at a...
Kelsey Keith
Into the Woods
The efficiency and aesthetics of prefab proved appealing to the owner of this Dwell Home, built on a rugged island off Canada’s...
Diana Budds
Q&A with Connect:Homes Co-Founder Jared Levy
Jared Levy of Connect:Homes wants to streamline the construction process down to the very seams, while making it affordable for...
Erika Heet
Locally-Sourced Prefab Prototype in Scotland
A new prefab prototype on a Scottish island demonstrates a smart—and superlocal—approach to building in far-flung locations.
g
Georgina Gustin
Balthazar Korab: Architect of Photography
A new biography highlights the rich, black-and-white photography of Balthazar Korab, whose sharp imagery helped give a face to...
Kelsey Keith
Middle Ground
Adding less than $100,000 of improvements to an off-the-shelf prefab model resulted in a clean-cut structure at the eastern base...
Olivia Martin
The New Zealand Native Who Can't Get Enough of the Garden State
A prefabricated lakeside New Jersey retreat is one woman's outdoorsy counterpoint to city life.
Kelsey Keith
This Modular Home Company Designs Prefabs Inspired by Joseph Eichler
With a sleek prototype in Emeryville, California, under its belt, Simpatico Homes sets out to redefine prefab's cost –and...
Joanne Furio
Jens Risom's Block Island Family Retreat
Designer Jens Risom returns to his 1967 prefab off the coast of Rhode Island, readying it for his family's next generation.
Amanda Dameron
Prefab for Humanity
In inner-city Baltimore, Habitat for Humanity of the Chesapeake paves a path to affordable prefab.
A Renovated Flat in Moshe Safdie's Habitat '67
A flat renovated by a pair of fashion insiders breathes new life into architect Moshe Safdie's iconic Habitat '67 building.
A Look Back at Habitat '67 with Moshe Safdie
The architect reflects on Habitat ’67 and shares his thoughts on the future of prefabrication.
A Modern Prefab Addition to a Mid-Century California Classic
A 1950s Joseph Esherick home in Berkeley, California, inspires an addition that pays homage to the past yet is poised to host the...
An Innovative Modular Building System in Ecuador
Seeking a way to blend architecture into the natural environment, a pair of Ecuador-based designers invents a new modular...
A Clever Window Treatment: Bus Graphics
From an unlikely source comes a clever privacy solution for a pair of prefabbed town houses in Los Angeles.