Dwell December/January 2008, Vol. 08 Issue 02: Suburbs With Attitude
Prefab, Renovations, Additions, & More
Industrial Revolution
Maria Cook and Lance Compa were only looking to kill a sleepy Sunday afternoon when they drove 20 minutes south of their home in...
William Lamb
On the Level
Judged by contemporary design standards, the typical postwar suburban split-level house has little to recommend it. Usually...
c
Carolann Rule
Home Schooled
The house at 157 Congress Run in the Cincinnati suburb of Wyoming was a fine little place, a sturdy 1940s brick Cape with trim,...
g
Georgina Gustin
At Home in a Modern Church
Santiago Suarez is a man who craves challenge, a knight errant, if you will, whose exploits are in the realm of the intellectual...
j
Jaimie Epstein
Auctioneer Richard Wright reviews 7 dining chairs
This dinner guest is always invited, but doesn’t eat or drink, and never joins the conversation.
a
Amber Bravo
Montreal Exposed
Dispassionate about his city's de rigueur "City of Design" designation, architect Gilles Saucier shows us there's more to...
Aaron Britt
The Suburbs Strike Back
Swedish prefab specialists Smedshammar + Holmberg are on a mission to rescue their compatriots from boring suburbs—and their...
j
Jane Szita
Courtyard House
13 Modern Salt and Pepper Shakers
Dear Dwell:...
c
Chelsea Holden Baker
Thibault’s Follies
Quebec City architect Pierre Thibault has designed three Habitats Légers, or Light Habitats—small structures installed in the...
On a Smartpath
Zoë Melo has dedicated herself to design work that transcends trendy or facile definitions of sustainable or socially responsible...
Surrogate Cities
So this is what city life boils down to: flat roofs, right angles, and steel-mesh awnings for industrial spice.