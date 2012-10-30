Dutch Design Week 2012, Pt. 3

During Dutch Design Week in Eindhoven—The Netherlands' creative nexus—we had the chance to see firsthand what conceptual thinkers, designers, and artists are working on. Demonstrated by workshops, lectures, and provocative artistic statements, a collection of thoughts and ideas relating to transportation, food, and the environment embraces new technological sciences impacted by the changing social conscience. As always, the breadth and depth of the work was impressive. We've collected some highlights for you to enjoy.