Dutch Design Week 2012, Pt. 2

Over 180,000 people are expected to attend Dutch Design Week in Eindhoven and the momentum is building to get a glimpse of works introduced by the Netherlands' top designers. This event distinguishes itself from other fairs around the world by its unique setup and diverse allocation of venues; it focuses on intimate offsite locations in an effort to minimize the crowds that large single exhibition halls tend to draw. With mild weather on our side and autumn colors in the trees, the walkabout between the studios and galleries becomes quite the experience and the manifestations of the designers’ craft provides an invigorating experience.