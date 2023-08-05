Dunes mod home
The siding planks were cut from the floor joists of the original house; themselves cut from trees on the property in 1970. They were carefully removed from the original house and transported down the road to a neighbor’s saw mill, where they were resawn for use as the siding you see here; they are untreated and weathering naturally to what will become a beautiful silvery patina. That’s a small carbon footprint! Recycled steel and metal artifacts are integrated into the design, complementing the reclaimed woods. The design echoes a barn on the adjoining property, but with a decidedly contemporary flavor. Guests comment both ways…… they love the modern design yet they appreciate the design maintaining the local rural feel!
DeNiord designed a simple concrete bench with a honed top to run parallel to the randomly sized concrete pads that lead to the covered entry. He planted blueberry bushes behind the bench and a river birch tree behind the boulder. To conjure a wabi-sabi feel outdoors, diNiord poured concrete around a boulder. “It represents the interruption of perfect geometry,” he says.
“We found Studio Weave’s work and instantly connected with their designs, feeling their playful, instinctive approach would neatly balance modern design in a natural setting,” say the clients, Tom Baker and Natalie Silk. “They worked closely with our builder, David Joyce, to bring the space to life.”
