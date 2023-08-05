SubscribeSign In
Collection by James Young

Dunes mod home

Clad in natural pine, the building is designed to weather as it may. “As artists, Donna and Oliver love that idea of something living,” says Lolley. “The house is sort of like an art piece in itself. What will it look like next year? What will it look like tomorrow?”
The cabin is clad in untreated, locally sourced pine that will develop a silvery-gray patina over time.
The siding planks were cut from the floor joists of the original house; themselves cut from trees on the property in 1970. They were carefully removed from the original house and transported down the road to a neighbor’s saw mill, where they were resawn for use as the siding you see here; they are untreated and weathering naturally to what will become a beautiful silvery patina. That’s a small carbon footprint! Recycled steel and metal artifacts are integrated into the design, complementing the reclaimed woods. The design echoes a barn on the adjoining property, but with a decidedly contemporary flavor. Guests comment both ways…… they love the modern design yet they appreciate the design maintaining the local rural feel!
A group of friends, led by architect Cristián Izquierdo, designed and developed a five-unit complex for their own families in Santiago, Chile. <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">So many neighbors have stopped at the steel-slatted fence to chat about the architecture that a local radio station invited Cristián to discuss the design process on air</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">. </span>
The owners of the Field House in South Kingstown, Rhode Island, wanted their home to have a sense of place within the forested plot of land.
The exterior of the extended yoga studio and primary bedroom wing. The deck is constructed of batu, which was chosen over ipe to keep costs down.
The prefabricated modules of each of the three villas are joined together in a U-shape; the formation facilitates privacy and views of the landscape.
The organic placement of the windows echoes the knots on the trunks of the surrounding trees.
DeNiord designed a simple concrete bench with a honed top to run parallel to the randomly sized concrete pads that lead to the covered entry. He planted blueberry bushes behind the bench and a river birch tree behind the boulder. To conjure a wabi-sabi feel outdoors, diNiord poured concrete around a boulder. “It represents the interruption of perfect geometry,” he says.
The structure appears to hover above a stone retaining wall.
Dad, a swimmer and triathlete, pops down to the river every chance he gets, rinsing off in the outdoor shower afterwards.
The large pocket doors of Mandeville Canyon House open up the corner of the living room to the concrete terrace and lawn beyond. This house, designed by Dutton Architects, is perfect for informal living and taking advantage of the southern California climate.
The original owners of the 1969 glass house had converted an existing barn on site into an art studio. The new homeowners wanted to update it to function as a guest house and at-home work studio.
“We found Studio Weave’s work and instantly connected with their designs, feeling their playful, instinctive approach would neatly balance modern design in a natural setting,” say the clients, Tom Baker and Natalie Silk. “They worked closely with our builder, David Joyce, to bring the space to life.”
The Hut rests peacefully on a bank overlooking the lake.
