The siding planks were cut from the floor joists of the original house; themselves cut from trees on the property in 1970. They were carefully removed from the original house and transported down the road to a neighbor’s saw mill, where they were resawn for use as the siding you see here; they are untreated and weathering naturally to what will become a beautiful silvery patina. That’s a small carbon footprint! Recycled steel and metal artifacts are integrated into the design, complementing the reclaimed woods. The design echoes a barn on the adjoining property, but with a decidedly contemporary flavor. Guests comment both ways…… they love the modern design yet they appreciate the design maintaining the local rural feel!