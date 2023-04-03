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Collection by Elizabeth Garrison

doors and windows

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The primary bathroom is future-proofed for future grab bars and rails and has a non-slip, curbless shower.
The primary bathroom is future-proofed for future grab bars and rails and has a non-slip, curbless shower.
Large windows brighten the space, which looks out over a large deck.
Large windows brighten the space, which looks out over a large deck.
The pocket door from the kitchen to the patio is a Modern Multi-Slide door by Marvin. “We built out the wall and made the door as big as we could,” says Michelle. “It’s as if the glass disappears when it is open. It’s very minimalist. You can walk in and out freely and use it year round.”
The pocket door from the kitchen to the patio is a Modern Multi-Slide door by Marvin. “We built out the wall and made the door as big as we could,” says Michelle. “It’s as if the glass disappears when it is open. It’s very minimalist. You can walk in and out freely and use it year round.”
The new addition echoes the features of the existing home, including lit alcoves for displaying ceramics and other objets d’art. The Kiva fireplace is inspired by the look of the original wood-burning fireplaces, but is powered by gas to meet modern regulatory standards.
The new addition echoes the features of the existing home, including lit alcoves for displaying ceramics and other objets d’art. The Kiva fireplace is inspired by the look of the original wood-burning fireplaces, but is powered by gas to meet modern regulatory standards.
A wood-burning fireplace in the primary bedroom suite features a hearth that doubles as a bench. It’s flanked by two windows from the Marvin Modern collection that frame views over the pool to the desert landscape beyond, while a Marvin Modern Swinging door offers direct poolside access. The entire Marvin Modern collection features a high-quality bronze finish on both the interior and exterior.
A wood-burning fireplace in the primary bedroom suite features a hearth that doubles as a bench. It’s flanked by two windows from the Marvin Modern collection that frame views over the pool to the desert landscape beyond, while a Marvin Modern Swinging door offers direct poolside access. The entire Marvin Modern collection features a high-quality bronze finish on both the interior and exterior.
The large swaths of glass in the home reflect the work that Frank Lloyd Wright and Marshall Erdman were collaborating on in Wisconsin. “A lot of the other houses around here don’t have large windows,” says Michelle. “The original windows were very simple, with a one-by-three trim. I wanted to capture that and to keep the round return in the windows.”
The large swaths of glass in the home reflect the work that Frank Lloyd Wright and Marshall Erdman were collaborating on in Wisconsin. “A lot of the other houses around here don’t have large windows,” says Michelle. “The original windows were very simple, with a one-by-three trim. I wanted to capture that and to keep the round return in the windows.”
"This was the best decision I have made for myself in a long time,
"This was the best decision I have made for myself in a long time,
striding past the Suite Shed bedroom
striding past the Suite Shed bedroom
The cabinet door pulls are closet knobs that Jack retrieved from his grandfather’s house in D.C. before it was torn down.
The cabinet door pulls are closet knobs that Jack retrieved from his grandfather’s house in D.C. before it was torn down.
The existing home's master bedroom, with its marbled tile floors, inludes a vintage rattan chair and a view through the new addition to the outside.
The existing home's master bedroom, with its marbled tile floors, inludes a vintage rattan chair and a view through the new addition to the outside.
A writing desk is paired with a classic Series 7 chair by Arne Jacobsen.
A writing desk is paired with a classic Series 7 chair by Arne Jacobsen.
“Color-blocking all four walls make this zone feel like it has its own identity,” says Sundius. “It’s a bit of luxury in 420 square feet.”
“Color-blocking all four walls make this zone feel like it has its own identity,” says Sundius. “It’s a bit of luxury in 420 square feet.”
The ceiling height in this room was dictated by the dimensions of the lofted bedroom above. In order to preserve the eight-foot-tall windows, Kaplan designed a light well around the top. “We did not want to cut off the tops of those triple windows because they’re really stunning,” says Kaplan. “I love that about our renovated projects, where you turn a deficit into a strength.”
The ceiling height in this room was dictated by the dimensions of the lofted bedroom above. In order to preserve the eight-foot-tall windows, Kaplan designed a light well around the top. “We did not want to cut off the tops of those triple windows because they’re really stunning,” says Kaplan. “I love that about our renovated projects, where you turn a deficit into a strength.”
Before: “The scale and proportion of the space in its raw state was so inspiring and captivating,” says Joel.
Before: “The scale and proportion of the space in its raw state was so inspiring and captivating,” says Joel.
The firm shrank the footprint of the front porch to give the living room more interior space. New fir casework can be found throughout the renovation, and the siding is painted in Benjamin Moore Wrought Iron.
The firm shrank the footprint of the front porch to give the living room more interior space. New fir casework can be found throughout the renovation, and the siding is painted in Benjamin Moore Wrought Iron.
During the renovation, the home’s older siding was swapped out for a rainscreen installation to improve moisture control.
During the renovation, the home’s older siding was swapped out for a rainscreen installation to improve moisture control.

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