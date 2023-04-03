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doors and windows
A wood-burning fireplace in the primary bedroom suite features a hearth that doubles as a bench. It’s flanked by two windows from the Marvin Modern collection that frame views over the pool to the desert landscape beyond, while a Marvin Modern Swinging door offers direct poolside access. The entire Marvin Modern collection features a high-quality bronze finish on both the interior and exterior.
The large swaths of glass in the home reflect the work that Frank Lloyd Wright and Marshall Erdman were collaborating on in Wisconsin. “A lot of the other houses around here don’t have large windows,” says Michelle. “The original windows were very simple, with a one-by-three trim. I wanted to capture that and to keep the round return in the windows.”
The ceiling height in this room was dictated by the dimensions of the lofted bedroom above. In order to preserve the eight-foot-tall windows, Kaplan designed a light well around the top. “We did not want to cut off the tops of those triple windows because they’re really stunning,” says Kaplan. “I love that about our renovated projects, where you turn a deficit into a strength.”
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