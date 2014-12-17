Dizzying Architectural Photography

Nikola Olic’s photographs zoom and tilt to reveal vertigo-inducing angles.

With names like Twisted, Mesh, and Lasagna, Dallas-based photographer Nikola Olic’s images present a surreal, abstracted view of buildings. Olic lives and works in Dallas, Texas, focusing on “architectural photography and abstract structural quotes that reimagine their subjects in dimensionless and disorienting ways.” In 2014, Olic participated in the Positive / Negative Spaces public exhibition at the Dallas Museum of Art. To follow, a journey through Olic’s hypnotic images.