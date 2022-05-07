SubscribeSign In
Collection by Anna Belyaev

Divine Desks

A Paul McCobb-designed, reeded glass panel provides a contemplative backdrop for a walnut Knoll writing desk and Bertoia Side Chair in this home office layout that uses a divider to make clever use of space.
Architect Bruce Bolander made the most of a limited footprint in a house he designed in a Malibu canyon. With the small bedroom unable to accommodate any "normal" size desk, the architect designed a very thin custom steel desk where resident Heidi Wright works. The floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors from Metal Window Corporation open the entire corner of the room up to the outdoors. “The mountains across the way are almost like another wall—they contain the space to the point that you feel like you’re in a much bigger space, that you’re part of the overall landscape,” says Bolander. Photo by J Bennett Fitts.
The home is crafted from glass, timber, and steel—a simple yet refined palette that complements the spectacular natural setting. The deck is surrounded by lush planting that further integrates the built form into the landscape and offers a green outlook from inside, while a “Zen garden” on the lower level introduces greenery to the interior.
Natural light is brought in to illuminate a long counter work space.
The sliding door separating the living room from the bedroom can be used as a whiteboard. The Hybrid Chair from Studio Lorier can be converted from an office chair (seen here) to a lounge chair.
Chris designed a custom built-in desk in the den for Ellen, who often works from home.
Carved out of the massing above the staircase, the "crow's nest" office includes a custom masonite desk and a Ligne Roset chair.
This contemplative home office design and layout by Morgan Studio Architecture & Interiors incorporates modern home office ideas featuring a classic Eames chair, warm wood paneling, and brass details. The ample skylight makes for a natural task light.
Facing another courtyard, an office nook features a Caesarstone countertop and walnut built-ins by Austin Wood Work.
The shape of the window is meant to represent Pam.
The client needed a spot to work from home, so Astrain designed this angled desk that works with the quirky geometry of the home. "When the client saw it being installed, she liked it so much she wanted more of them, and asked for another by her bed and by the entrance," says Astrain.
In the parsonage volume, the floors are American oak with a black finish. An integrated desk designates a place to work from home.
The office features a nearly full-width picture window in front of built-in desks. Views extend beyond the immediate cove to the Atlantic Ocean and horizon.
A vintage typewriter, gifted to Bill from his daughter and son-in-law, is right at home in the office next to an iron figurine found in San Miguel de Allende. Brenda hangs her old watches, earrings, and charms around its waist, like a skirt.
A vintage chair slides underneath a desk which is tucked into a corner where the building is angled on two planes. The windows and doors are by Pella.
Study area on the first floor overlooks into the living and waterbody below.
