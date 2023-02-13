Dining Room
Cooking and eating together is an essential part of life on the ranch. The floors throughout the open kitchen and dining area are wide-plank, engineered white oak by Castle Bespoke. A pair of copper Semi Pendants by Gubi hangs above the island. Green CH47 chairs by Carl Hansen surround a Solo Oblong dining table from De Le Espada.
Bleached walnut replaced cold concrete floors in this family-friendly renovation of a dated loft in West Chelsea’s late 19th-century Spears Building. To make the loft feel more welcoming, architects Ravi Raj and Evan Watts toned down the heavy industrial elements of the 2,700-square-foot loft with a warmer and lighter palette and added custom built-ins for a streamlined look. At the same time, the loft still preserves much of its historic appeal—from the exposed brick seen throughout the home to the oversized openings left intact.
The open-concept living areas offer ample space for the close-knit family to gather and entertain. In the dining room, a Design Within Reach table can expand or contract to accommodate various group sizes. The leather chairs were carefully sourced to avoid heavy metal dyes, and the overhead pendant by Nuvo utilizes energy-efficient LEDs.
Hutchison replaced the old chimney with a wall of sliding glass doors that lead out to a series of decks. The designers also raised the ceiling, exposed the trusses, and brought in clerestory windows to create a sense of brightness and loftiness. A main goal of the renovation was to better connect the home with its forested lot. "One of the things that convinced me to buy the house was the fact that when you open the front door, you see all of this green coming in through the backyard," says Georgina.
“The dining room wallpaper [Cole & Son’s Forest] helped bring the outdoors in, which was a parallel play on the large windows selected by the architects. Selecting wallpapers that had a forced perspective also provided a sense of depth for spaces like the dining room and powder room,” says Santos.
Straightforward, durable materials define the kitchen and open living area. Poured concrete floors are softened by tongue-and-groove yellow pine ceilings. "Most people comment on the ceilings when they walk in, especially because they are so tall and with the crisp look of the concrete, it makes the space feel cozy,
The wall with the circular motif defines the entry and provides separation of the living spaces, but still allows sightlines from the front door to the backyard. It “really sets the tone for the house,” says Blake. And doubles as an excellent play area for the kids to chase each other around, adds Berg: “They can run for a mile and you still see them the whole time.”
For the renovation of the East Fremantle House in the suburbs of Perth, architect Nic Brunsdon added a rear extension that playfully mixes white stucco and warm timber. Within the 3,229-square-foot residence, an airy common space, which Brunsdon refers to as “the garden room,” features a giant sliding door that connects the indoor living areas with a sunny green courtyard.
