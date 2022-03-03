SubscribeSign In
In the dining room, a custom table surrounded by J104 chairs from Hay can accommodate up to 14 people. <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">The wall paint is Snowbound by Sherwin-Williams</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">.</span>
Inside the brightly colored home, walls of glass stretch along two sides of the lower level. The dining area features a Gather Dining Table by Jacob Plejdrup for dk3 and Wishbone dining chairs by Hans Wegner for Carl Hansen &amp; Søn from Design Within Reach.
Villa H | sliding doors blend in- and outdoor space
Designed for energy efficiency, the home features insulation above code and hydronic radiant heating. Note the Morso 6148 wood-burning stove in the entry hall that’s fueled by locally felled lumber.
Renovated great room provides space for the whole family
The kitchen flows into the dining and living areas, punctuated by personal touches like a record player and a graphic, large-format print of pineapples created by the architect and his wife.
In addition to the Turkel Design signature post-and-beam construction, the Axiom Desert House also features a spacious great room breezing out to a private courtyard. The floor-to-ceiling windows allow the home to effortlessly blend indoor/outdoor living, while infusing the spaces with an abundance of natural light.
“Public interior and exterior spaces have been arranged to enable free flow from one space to another,” says Joseph. “One can feel the total length and width of the property by standing at the heart of the home, the kitchen island.”
Strategic openings and skylights—such as the one above the dining room table—provide plenty of natural light throughout the day. As a result, artificial lighting is only needed at night.
Sherry, Anthony, and their children, Zuri and Mateo, make the most of the kitchen and dining area in their new home. Harbour chairs by Menu surround a Tulip table by Eero Saarinen for Knoll. The A-Beam pendant is from Hand&amp;Eye, and the ceramics are by Gopi Shah. Appliances include a Fisher &amp; Paykel stove and a wine cooler from KitchenAid.
