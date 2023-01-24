Dwell House
Collection by
Peter Barton
Dining room
View
5
Photos
Breakfast area custom oak banquette and table.
The built-in dining nook with dark gray banquette seating is textured with white oak vertical slats that reference the cement board fins on the house’s façade.
Custom-made rust-colored tubular suede banquettes accentuate the sunny color-palette.
Living area corner banquette
