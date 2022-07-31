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Collection by Elizabeth Garrison

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Molly and Jeff wanted their guests to have creature comforts, so early on they built an outdoor shower that’s illuminated by string lights at night.
Molly and Jeff wanted their guests to have creature comforts, so early on they built an outdoor shower that’s illuminated by string lights at night.
Large windows brighten the space, which looks out over a large deck.
Large windows brighten the space, which looks out over a large deck.
The tiles in the primary en suite are individually hand-painted, celebrating the same sense of craft as the organic architecture. “Nothing is perfect and that is what gives this kind of Santa Fe architecture such beauty,” says Kelly. Michelle decided to replace the original single large picture window with three tall windows to create a better rhythm in the space.
The tiles in the primary en suite are individually hand-painted, celebrating the same sense of craft as the organic architecture. “Nothing is perfect and that is what gives this kind of Santa Fe architecture such beauty,” says Kelly. Michelle decided to replace the original single large picture window with three tall windows to create a better rhythm in the space.
The triple-height living space is scaled by a bold metal staircase.
The triple-height living space is scaled by a bold metal staircase.
The new addition and old building were clad in the same red timber for a cohesive look.
The new addition and old building were clad in the same red timber for a cohesive look.
“Color-blocking all four walls make this zone feel like it has its own identity,” says Sundius. “It’s a bit of luxury in 420 square feet.”
“Color-blocking all four walls make this zone feel like it has its own identity,” says Sundius. “It’s a bit of luxury in 420 square feet.”
Joel designed and built the wall-mounted vanity base to fit the rounded shape of the marble sink surround, which the couple found years ago on their first visit to Hudson. The apron is fashioned from a reeded oak tambour panel. The wallpaper is Kelly Wearstler for Lee Jofa, joined by a Lulu and Georgia mirror and Eny Lee Parker sconce.
Joel designed and built the wall-mounted vanity base to fit the rounded shape of the marble sink surround, which the couple found years ago on their first visit to Hudson. The apron is fashioned from a reeded oak tambour panel. The wallpaper is Kelly Wearstler for Lee Jofa, joined by a Lulu and Georgia mirror and Eny Lee Parker sconce.
The ceiling height in this room was dictated by the dimensions of the lofted bedroom above. In order to preserve the eight-foot-tall windows, Kaplan designed a light well around the top. “We did not want to cut off the tops of those triple windows because they’re really stunning,” says Kaplan. “I love that about our renovated projects, where you turn a deficit into a strength.”
The ceiling height in this room was dictated by the dimensions of the lofted bedroom above. In order to preserve the eight-foot-tall windows, Kaplan designed a light well around the top. “We did not want to cut off the tops of those triple windows because they’re really stunning,” says Kaplan. “I love that about our renovated projects, where you turn a deficit into a strength.”
A “weird two-story closet” around the staircase, says Butcher, became the powder room on the first floor and a reading nook on the stair landing. The couple’s twelve-year-old suggested the forest theme, achieved with wallpaper from Murals Your Way and a log sconce from Unique Lighting Co on Etsy.
A “weird two-story closet” around the staircase, says Butcher, became the powder room on the first floor and a reading nook on the stair landing. The couple’s twelve-year-old suggested the forest theme, achieved with wallpaper from Murals Your Way and a log sconce from Unique Lighting Co on Etsy.
Wall shelving is made of wood salvaged from other parts of the house.
Wall shelving is made of wood salvaged from other parts of the house.
The cabinetry is painted in Behr’s “Asparagus” color, in an extra-matte, chalky finish.
The cabinetry is painted in Behr’s “Asparagus” color, in an extra-matte, chalky finish.
The den is now outfitted with custom storage for Joel’s vinyl collection. Also, this creates an area for the couple’s television out of the main living space.
The den is now outfitted with custom storage for Joel’s vinyl collection. Also, this creates an area for the couple’s television out of the main living space.
Engelsman planned for plenty of moments of display for the couple’s cookbooks and collectibles.
Engelsman planned for plenty of moments of display for the couple’s cookbooks and collectibles.
The firm shrank the footprint of the front porch to give the living room more interior space. New fir casework can be found throughout the renovation, and the siding is painted in Benjamin Moore Wrought Iron.
The firm shrank the footprint of the front porch to give the living room more interior space. New fir casework can be found throughout the renovation, and the siding is painted in Benjamin Moore Wrought Iron.
During the renovation, the home’s older siding was swapped out for a rainscreen installation to improve moisture control.
During the renovation, the home’s older siding was swapped out for a rainscreen installation to improve moisture control.

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