Brooke and Tobi found the dining table on Craigslist, from a Eugene carpenter who specializes in refinishing vintage furniture. The chairs and light are vintage, and the white oak banquette is designed by Boyer, with Brooke’s love of the Audo hotel for inspiration. “They have a dining area that has an insert in the back of the dining bench to lean photos and pictures,” says Brooke.
In West Flanders, Belgium, Govaert & Vanhoutte studio transformed a group of 19th-century buildings used as bunkers and barns into a family home with an attached bed and breakfast. A subterranean concrete passage connects the wood-clad wing—home to the private living spaces—to the former barn with the renovated guest rooms.