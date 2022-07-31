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The tiles in the primary en suite are individually hand-painted, celebrating the same sense of craft as the organic architecture. “Nothing is perfect and that is what gives this kind of Santa Fe architecture such beauty,” says Kelly. Michelle decided to replace the original single large picture window with three tall windows to create a better rhythm in the space.
Joel designed and built the wall-mounted vanity base to fit the rounded shape of the marble sink surround, which the couple found years ago on their first visit to Hudson. The apron is fashioned from a reeded oak tambour panel. The wallpaper is Kelly Wearstler for Lee Jofa, joined by a Lulu and Georgia mirror and Eny Lee Parker sconce.
The ceiling height in this room was dictated by the dimensions of the lofted bedroom above. In order to preserve the eight-foot-tall windows, Kaplan designed a light well around the top. “We did not want to cut off the tops of those triple windows because they’re really stunning,” says Kaplan. “I love that about our renovated projects, where you turn a deficit into a strength.”
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