SubscribeSign In
e
Collection by Elizabeth Garrison

details

View 18 Photos
A Carrara marble backsplash adds cool contrast and a sense of drama when set against the custom oiled-steel black cabinetry in the renovation of the kitchen in this A. Quincy Jones home in Los Angeles.
A Carrara marble backsplash adds cool contrast and a sense of drama when set against the custom oiled-steel black cabinetry in the renovation of the kitchen in this A. Quincy Jones home in Los Angeles.
An expansive courtyard separating the main house with the detached studio provides ample space for outdoor entertaining. While the 400-square-foot studio is currently used as a guest house, it can easily double as an office or workout area.
An expansive courtyard separating the main house with the detached studio provides ample space for outdoor entertaining. While the 400-square-foot studio is currently used as a guest house, it can easily double as an office or workout area.
The previous galley-style kitchen was dark and closed off from the rest of the house. For the remodel, Sammie requested high ceilings, no upper cabinets, and U-shaped drawers. Simple white-painted upper shelves display a collection of ceramic dishes.
The previous galley-style kitchen was dark and closed off from the rest of the house. For the remodel, Sammie requested high ceilings, no upper cabinets, and U-shaped drawers. Simple white-painted upper shelves display a collection of ceramic dishes.
There is still visible char on the tree next to the rebuilt deck (the old deck, which was in the same location, is where the fire started). "I've noticed the char gradually lessen over time," Sammie says. "Now all of the leaves and branches are nice and green."
There is still visible char on the tree next to the rebuilt deck (the old deck, which was in the same location, is where the fire started). "I've noticed the char gradually lessen over time," Sammie says. "Now all of the leaves and branches are nice and green."
The team installed narrow strips of Hardie cement board in a shiplap application, to give the rear facade depth.
The team installed narrow strips of Hardie cement board in a shiplap application, to give the rear facade depth.
Boyer added the primary bathroom, with a surprise wrap of pink plaster on the walls and ceiling.
Boyer added the primary bathroom, with a surprise wrap of pink plaster on the walls and ceiling.
Brooke and Tobi found the dining table on Craigslist, from a Eugene carpenter who specializes in refinishing vintage furniture. The chairs and light are vintage, and the white oak banquette is designed by Boyer, with Brooke’s love of the Audo hotel for inspiration. “They have a dining area that has an insert in the back of the dining bench to lean photos and pictures,” says Brooke.
Brooke and Tobi found the dining table on Craigslist, from a Eugene carpenter who specializes in refinishing vintage furniture. The chairs and light are vintage, and the white oak banquette is designed by Boyer, with Brooke’s love of the Audo hotel for inspiration. “They have a dining area that has an insert in the back of the dining bench to lean photos and pictures,” says Brooke.
Custom rift-sawn white oak cabinetry now packs a lot of storage and creates a serene backdrop in the open plan.
Custom rift-sawn white oak cabinetry now packs a lot of storage and creates a serene backdrop in the open plan.
Kyle stands beside the polycarbonate wall that separates the couple’s bedroom from the living area while allowing sunlight to pass. <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">“Not many materials are lightweight and translucent,” he says, noting that he and Elle became familiar with polycarbonate as interns at the architecture firm OMA in Rotterdam.</span>
“Not many materials are lightweight and translucent,” he says, noting that he and Elle became familiar with polycarbonate as interns at the architecture firm OMA in Rotterdam.
The kitchen cabinets were made with cabinet boxes set into framing, then a primed drywall shell covered with a textural Roman Clay finish, and sealed.
The kitchen cabinets were made with cabinet boxes set into framing, then a primed drywall shell covered with a textural Roman Clay finish, and sealed.
Furniture designer Ash Dipert transformed three disused structures behind his parents’ Craftsman home in Bakersfield, California, into a fun and functional accessory dwelling unit. <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">The goal was to turn the space into a guest suite that “feels like an out of body experience; a Willy Wonka vacation hideaway,” says the designer, who now lives in the ADU</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">. </span>
The goal was to turn the space into a guest suite that “feels like an out of body experience; a Willy Wonka vacation hideaway,” says the designer, who now lives in the ADU
In West Flanders, Belgium, Govaert &amp; Vanhoutte studio transformed a group of 19th-century buildings used as bunkers and barns into a family home with an attached bed and breakfast. A subterranean concrete passage connects the wood-clad wing—home to the private living spaces—to the former barn with the renovated guest rooms.
In West Flanders, Belgium, Govaert &amp; Vanhoutte studio transformed a group of 19th-century buildings used as bunkers and barns into a family home with an attached bed and breakfast. A subterranean concrete passage connects the wood-clad wing—home to the private living spaces—to the former barn with the renovated guest rooms.
A view looking from the kitchen to the open family room, which is outfitted with sofas by Perez Furniture. Above, interior windows in the upstairs bedrooms look out onto the double-height dining area and a view out of the giant window wall.
A view looking from the kitchen to the open family room, which is outfitted with sofas by Perez Furniture. Above, interior windows in the upstairs bedrooms look out onto the double-height dining area and a view out of the giant window wall.
Western red cedar slat panels are paired with a pine ceiling and stained oak cabinets in the kitchen. Model Six Stools by Jeff Covey for Herman Miller line the concrete counter.
Western red cedar slat panels are paired with a pine ceiling and stained oak cabinets in the kitchen. Model Six Stools by Jeff Covey for Herman Miller line the concrete counter.