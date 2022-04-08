The bespoke tallboy in the master bedroom was designed by architect Belinda George and crafted by her husband, cabinetmaker David White. It is made from local matai timber.
The custom-build record storage and integrated cabinetry is the star of the show, with a horizontal band of glazing above to complete the space.
The attention to detail extends to the design of the home's streamlined contemporary gutters.
Wood is a prominent feature throughout the design with oak floors throughout the interior and timber battens wrapping around the exterior.
Marbrisa sits on the yellow sofa when wants to curl up with a book for a few quiet moments.
The refrigerator and extra storage are assigned to the adjacent pantry. White oak cabinets from Thompson Woodworking join a honed Carrara marble counter and backsplash tile from Pratt and Larson in color C35. The stove is the GE Café series in matte white with brass details.
In Heather Thompson and Sam Grady’s renovated kitchen, custom cabinetry includes a hidden filing cabinet for important family papers.
A picture window with a deep seat provides a place to take in the sun.
The updated doors are beautiful and functional, and are inspired by Japanese shoji screens.
Custom white oak cabinetry conceals the pantry and a bar. The seating nook is a favorite family spot, as the kids can hang out there and draw while the parents are cooking dinner.
A wall of built-in storage cubbies, shelving, and a bench anchors the bright white-painted bedroom, which features a walk-in closet.
The entryway has enough storage for the family of four, with spots for guests.
Quality millwork in the primary suite—small details such as the cylindrical handles and channeling around the doors—gives it a modern sophistication. The white oak cabinetry complements the white oak flooring, salvaged from a renovation in a different neighborhood.
After: A custom L-shaped banquette in light blue Maharam upholstery adds warmth and texture. The original marble mantel has been retrofitted with an electric fireplace.