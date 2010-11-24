Design Within Reach Spring Picks

This week Design Within Reach previewed their Spring 2011 collection where I got a sneek peek of some of their new products and furnishings. A current running throughout much of the furniture was attention to detailing and an interest in craftsmanship reflected in the ways pieces were joined, the materials used, and the how an individual furnishing looked in the round‚ not just from the front. In the slideshow, I share ten of my favorites from the collection.