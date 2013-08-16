Design Studio We Love: Atelier Areti

After pulling out many hats for several architecture and design firms around the world, the sisters Kershbaumer branched out and set up studio in 2008. Since then, the London-based pair has been churning out beautiful, well-made minimalist designs that make you reimagine how each piece would interact and define the surrounding space around it. "A beautiful product to us is a product that also has to be useful and well made. It has to be a simple and elegant solution." We couldn't agree more. Here, five of our favorite creations from Atelier Areti.