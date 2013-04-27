Design Shop We Love: The Future Perfect in SF

We recently had the chance to visit Williamsburg design shop, The Future Perfect's, newest west coast outpost in the Pacific Heights neighborhood of San Francisco (check out our first report here!) and it certainly did not disappoint. Inside, a hearty mix of well-established, international, not-so-well-known, and local designers, such as Piet Hein Eek to Alfredo Häberli to Fort Standard, comely crowded the black and white walled small space.