Design Museum London's Extraordinary Stories about Ordinary Things

Situated on the Thames, moments from the 1894 Tower Bridge and the 2002 City Hall, the Design Museum's location invites reflection on London's design and architectural history. Once inside, the focus shifts to often mass-produced items that are generally people-sized. Its new exhibition, Extraordinary Stories about Ordinary Things, takes a close look at iconic and lesser-known objects. The museum is scheduled to move to new digs in Kensington in 2015; the Extraordinary exhibit of about 150 items will be on display until then. Some of the collection's objects can be seen in the Design Museum Collection app.