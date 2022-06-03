SubscribeSign In
j
Collection by Jinny J

Design

View 8 Photos
Airstream founder Wally Byam’s business card.
Airstream founder Wally Byam’s business card.
As part of NYCxDESIGN, the Institute and Brooklyn-based Standard Issue design created three street-facing displays at Herman Miller’s flagship store at 251 Park Avenue South in New York City. One of them features the graphics and advertising work of the Eames Office, including a poster for the opening of the Griffith Park Railroad in 1957 and a piece from <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;"><i>Mathematica: A World of Numbers and Beyond</i>, a 1961 exhibition designed for IBM. </span>
Mathematica: A World of Numbers and Beyond, a 1961 exhibition designed for IBM.
A postcard from the 1940s.
A postcard from the 1940s.