SubscribeSign In
j
Collection by Jennifer Fegely

Denver ADU

View 4 Photos
The family also used the terraces as living and work spaces. The vintage wicker furniture came from the local flea market.
The family also used the terraces as living and work spaces. The vintage wicker furniture came from the local flea market.
“We had a child and made a commitment to take care of my mother. We had to figure out a solution for housing us all with the right privacy and comfort,” says Ilga Paskovskis, owner of the Granny Pad.
“We had a child and made a commitment to take care of my mother. We had to figure out a solution for housing us all with the right privacy and comfort,” says Ilga Paskovskis, owner of the Granny Pad.