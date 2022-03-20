Decks
For more than 70 years, claims have persisted, without much evidence, that a home in Portland, Oregon, is a lost work by Frank Lloyd Wright. Regardless of authorship, the structure—a flat-roofed, cedar and glass ranch—endures as a sterling example of postwar American architecture. Its recessed entryway features panes of translucent glass.
The new volume extends into the backyard but increases the house’s footprint by only 225 square feet. It is slightly taller than the existing structure, minimizing overlap between roofs. The cladding is composed of marine-grade plywood panels, colored black with Benjamin Moore’s Arborcoat exterior stain, to create an affordable facsimile of cement fiberboard panels. The patio is paved in black decomposed granite.
“The roof construction is the primary architectural expression of the house,” reads the project description on AGPS’s website. “Cantilevered by steel beams, the roof is pivoted from the front wall anchored by tension cables. Continuous glass windows are between the top of the house walls and the roof plane, emphasizing the flying roof.”
