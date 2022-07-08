SubscribeSign In
“We are in a nature sanctuary, and we are all responsible for its protection,” Gabriel says. “In this sense, we promote sustainable tourism, which has the least possible impact on the environment and encourages respect and conservation of each species.” Reused larch shingles clad the exteriors of the cabins.
A wooden grid wall separates the kitchen from the couple’s work area, which features a one-armed sofa and a large paper pendant, both of their design. The family dog, Billie, often gets a smile from Junko for good behavior.
Behind the glass facade is the couple’s workshop. The bicycles are prototypes they designed and use as their primary means of transportation. Called Metro-Pedals, they’re built of lightweight aircraft steel and feature interchangeable cargo accessories, low maintenance internal gears, and hydraulic brakes. “They’re the ultimate utility vehicle for the modern metropolis,” says Chris.
Preservation Props Since the house is in a historic district, Beebe and Skidmore’s interventions were constrained by local guidelines, including a stipulation that the walls of the addition couldn’t line up with the walls of the existing house. They bumped the walls in by five feet on either side and painted the addition, clad in siding from Capital Lumber, a color complementary to the original building’s deep, bright blue. “A guy from Boise’s preservation office came by and said, ‘This is a perfect example of how we’d like people to build additions,’” says Dana. “We were pretty proud of that.” beebeskidmore.com capital-lumber.com
One North Face tent sits atop a deck; another caps the main building, which contains a kitchen and dining area.
One major directive was to “honor the tree,” referring to a particular 85-year-old cottonwood on the property. Photo by: Kirk Gittings
Michael and Aiko’s neighbor Allie Slemon lounges on top of her unit.
Rear facade and garden terrace
Garden terrace
KitHAUS recently completed this custom k9 project in Highland Park, California. The project took approximately six months, with the majority of that time spent waiting for approval from the City of Los Angeles. Shipment of a kitHAUS typically takes about eight to 14 weeks from the time of deposit to delivery.
Here, a weeping blue atlas cedar grows gracefully over the juniper ground cover.
"There are little touches throughout the home that are unique and special to us, like the little stones and shells in the atrium,
An outdoor area extends off the rear of the home.
"Amplified" Tiny House - Brazilian Abaco hardwood and corrugated metal siding
The home's distinctive butterfly roof gives it serious curb appeal. The property also includes a two-bedroom, one-bath guesthouse with views of the water.
