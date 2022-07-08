Decks
“We are in a nature sanctuary, and we are all responsible for its protection,” Gabriel says. “In this sense, we promote sustainable tourism, which has the least possible impact on the environment and encourages respect and conservation of each species.” Reused larch shingles clad the exteriors of the cabins.
Behind the glass facade is the couple’s workshop. The bicycles are prototypes they designed and use as their primary means of transportation. Called Metro-Pedals, they’re built of lightweight aircraft steel and feature interchangeable cargo accessories, low maintenance internal gears, and hydraulic brakes. “They’re the ultimate utility vehicle for the modern metropolis,” says Chris.
Preservation Props Since the house is in a historic district, Beebe and Skidmore’s interventions were constrained by local guidelines, including a stipulation that the walls of the addition couldn’t line up with the walls of the existing house. They bumped the walls in by five feet on either side and painted the addition, clad in siding from Capital Lumber, a color complementary to the original building’s deep, bright blue. “A guy from Boise’s preservation office came by and said, ‘This is a perfect example of how we’d like people to build additions,’” says Dana. “We were pretty proud of that.” beebeskidmore.com capital-lumber.com
KitHAUS recently completed this custom k9 project in Highland Park, California. The project took approximately six months, with the majority of that time spent waiting for approval from the City of Los Angeles. Shipment of a kitHAUS typically takes about eight to 14 weeks from the time of deposit to delivery.