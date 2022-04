It's our humble opinion that summers are best spent reclining on a warm sunny deck with a refreshing beverage in hand and a cool breeze blowing. In honor of this seasonal ritual, here are seven homes that managed to carve out a bit of outdoor space, whether they're sandwiched within the narrow streets of a historic Mediterranean city, built at the confluence of forested and rocky topographies in Norway, or sited beachside in Amagansett, New York.