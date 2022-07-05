The lower level features Lezanne's in-house studio.
One of the second-level bedrooms looks down to the ground-level courtyard.
In one of several distinct outdoor spaces, a pink terrazzo tub creates an oasis under the palms.
In Bangkok, this family residence by Looklen Architects features four different courtyards with trees that stretch beyond its double-height interiors.
Their daughters, Annapurna, left, and Siddartha, play with their dog, Anouck, beneath the kangaroo paws in the entry garden courtyard.
Clayden is perfectly happy enjoying the subtropical sun on the balcony, though his much-beloved cat Ginger appears far more enthusiastic about lolling on the patio.
Garden terrace
The lounges on the patio are from Skargaarden.
This three-bedroom villa in the commune of Noto in Sicily has a front portion that’s raised a few feet off the ground and supported by three concrete structures. It's louvered exterior skin can be closed or opened fully, so guests can enjoy views of the sea from a distance.
The dark-stained exterior cladding stands in contrast to the light wood decking and warm interiors.