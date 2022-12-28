Dazey
The home is clad in corrugated iron coated with Zincalume. “We chose the cladding so we could curve the metal sheets and create barrel vaulted roofs,” says architect William Samuels. “The finish gives a natural reflection to the surface of the house, picking up on the colors of the surrounding bush and the changing daylight.”
Pros: Laminate is at the low end of the price range for countertops, is scratch- and stain-resistant, and comes in a tremendous range of colors. It’s also easy to install, making it a viable DIY option for the handy crowd. Cons: Because laminate countertops are created by layering pieces of plywood and plastic, edges can chip off easily, and the surface can even melt if too much heat is applied directly.
A view of the kitchen's back wall shows the bright marriage of the yellow Fireclay tile backsplash with incoming light from the adjacent sliding door and the row of windows just above the hanging Boca Raton blue cabinets. Basked in light, the new kitchen displays an organized and cheerful aesthetic.
Architect Barbara Bestor brought a fresh perspective to David Weinberg and Gary Ventimiglia's 1926 Tudor in Silver Lake, combining Benjamin Moore's Black Iron and White Linen. “I was hesitant about the colors when Barbara proposed them," recalls David (pictured). "But when she said, 'Think of a Motherwell painting,' that reduced my anxiety."
