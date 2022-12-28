SubscribeSign In
k
Collection by Kate Watson

Dazey

View 29 Photos
The home is clad in corrugated iron coated with Zincalume. “We chose the cladding so we could curve the metal sheets and create barrel vaulted roofs,” says architect William Samuels. “The finish gives a natural reflection to the surface of the house, picking up on the colors of the surrounding bush and the changing daylight.”
The home is clad in corrugated iron coated with Zincalume. “We chose the cladding so we could curve the metal sheets and create barrel vaulted roofs,” says architect William Samuels. “The finish gives a natural reflection to the surface of the house, picking up on the colors of the surrounding bush and the changing daylight.”
With raw barn boards on the ceiling and a casual arrangement of beds and bunks, the “bunkie” has more of a cottage feeling than the main building.
With raw barn boards on the ceiling and a casual arrangement of beds and bunks, the “bunkie” has more of a cottage feeling than the main building.
An outdoor shower clad in Western Red Cedar is positioned between the “monocular” breezeway and a large wood store. The shower is cut through to the roof, giving the space a soaring two-story proportion that is open to the sky.
An outdoor shower clad in Western Red Cedar is positioned between the “monocular” breezeway and a large wood store. The shower is cut through to the roof, giving the space a soaring two-story proportion that is open to the sky.
Pros: Laminate is at the low end of the price range for countertops, is scratch- and stain-resistant, and comes in a tremendous range of colors. It’s also easy to install, making it a viable DIY option for the handy crowd. Cons: Because laminate countertops are created by layering pieces of plywood and plastic, edges can chip off easily, and the surface can even melt if too much heat is applied directly.
Pros: Laminate is at the low end of the price range for countertops, is scratch- and stain-resistant, and comes in a tremendous range of colors. It’s also easy to install, making it a viable DIY option for the handy crowd. Cons: Because laminate countertops are created by layering pieces of plywood and plastic, edges can chip off easily, and the surface can even melt if too much heat is applied directly.
A view of the kitchen's back wall shows the bright marriage of the yellow Fireclay tile backsplash with incoming light from the adjacent sliding door and the row of windows just above the hanging Boca Raton blue cabinets. Basked in light, the new kitchen displays an organized and cheerful aesthetic.
A view of the kitchen's back wall shows the bright marriage of the yellow Fireclay tile backsplash with incoming light from the adjacent sliding door and the row of windows just above the hanging Boca Raton blue cabinets. Basked in light, the new kitchen displays an organized and cheerful aesthetic.
In this California home, a red mosaic tiled backsplash balances the lower white marble counter and wood cabinets. A mosaic tiled backsplash is generally budget-friendly and even a possible DIY project because they're typically already mounted to a backing and come in sheets.
In this California home, a red mosaic tiled backsplash balances the lower white marble counter and wood cabinets. A mosaic tiled backsplash is generally budget-friendly and even a possible DIY project because they're typically already mounted to a backing and come in sheets.
Cornflower blue hexagonal tiles form the backsplash in this blue kitchen, where the tiles continue onto the countertop (often a great way to save on your budget), which is edged in copper. The blue cabinets are a solid color in contrast to the variegated tones of the tiles.
Cornflower blue hexagonal tiles form the backsplash in this blue kitchen, where the tiles continue onto the countertop (often a great way to save on your budget), which is edged in copper. The blue cabinets are a solid color in contrast to the variegated tones of the tiles.
Mirrors and bright white paint visually expand a small bathroom tucked beneath the apartment's rafters.
Mirrors and bright white paint visually expand a small bathroom tucked beneath the apartment's rafters.
A work by Michael Salvatore Tierney hangs in the entry. The laser-cut metal stair railing is by Sing Welding, and the white oak flooring is from KB’s Floors.
A work by Michael Salvatore Tierney hangs in the entry. The laser-cut metal stair railing is by Sing Welding, and the white oak flooring is from KB’s Floors.
HR Design Department refurbished the original wood siding and painted it in Sherwin Williams Snowbound. New flagstone pavers and gravel make the yard more drought tolerant.
HR Design Department refurbished the original wood siding and painted it in Sherwin Williams Snowbound. New flagstone pavers and gravel make the yard more drought tolerant.
The utility sink and moveable countertop were purchased second-hand. Throughout the interiors, the framing was left exposed. Fire-resistant mineral wool insulation was applied to the exterior, then clad with Alaskan Yellow Cedar boards finished in a shou sugi ban treatment.
The utility sink and moveable countertop were purchased second-hand. Throughout the interiors, the framing was left exposed. Fire-resistant mineral wool insulation was applied to the exterior, then clad with Alaskan Yellow Cedar boards finished in a shou sugi ban treatment.
The wooden detailing continues into the large, open kitchen, which is outfitted with custom walnut cabinetry and a 60' Lacanche entertaining range.
The wooden detailing continues into the large, open kitchen, which is outfitted with custom walnut cabinetry and a 60' Lacanche entertaining range.
Upstairs, an open layout connects the main living areas, including a fully remodeled kitchen.
Upstairs, an open layout connects the main living areas, including a fully remodeled kitchen.
Architect Barbara Bestor brought a fresh perspective to David Weinberg and Gary Ventimiglia's 1926 Tudor in Silver Lake, combining Benjamin Moore's Black Iron and White Linen. “I was hesitant about the colors when Barbara proposed them," recalls David (pictured). "But when she said, 'Think of a Motherwell painting,' that reduced my anxiety."
Architect Barbara Bestor brought a fresh perspective to David Weinberg and Gary Ventimiglia's 1926 Tudor in Silver Lake, combining Benjamin Moore's Black Iron and White Linen. “I was hesitant about the colors when Barbara proposed them," recalls David (pictured). "But when she said, 'Think of a Motherwell painting,' that reduced my anxiety."
The redesign includes a new outdoor shower and deck on the north side of the house.
The redesign includes a new outdoor shower and deck on the north side of the house.
Stairs run up the south side of the cabin to the new deck, which sits atop the dining addition and is accessible from the primary suite. “The couple can go from the lake right up to their bathroom,” Sutherland says.
Stairs run up the south side of the cabin to the new deck, which sits atop the dining addition and is accessible from the primary suite. “The couple can go from the lake right up to their bathroom,” Sutherland says.

9 more saves