In the primary bedroom, Smith designed a custom walnut live edge headboard from <a href="http://www.nvhardwoods.com">Napa Valley Hardwoods</a>. The pendant is a Noguchi Akari light.
The ADU bathroom is decked out in Farrow & Ball’s Churlish Green. “The team at Bestor are color experts,” says Kim. “If I were to try and do something that, it could go very wrong.”
The vanity is a custom cabinet with a Durat countertop, made by Davaro Construction. The high window above is between the bathroom and adjacent toilet room.
The tile covering most surfaces is glass mosaic tile by Interstyle.
Burgundy Heath tile envelops one wall in the powder room, which is part of the entry. The industrial-style polished steel sink is from Lacava and the sconce is by In Common With.
In addition to the red façade, floor and ceiling, a rich forest green (Green Smoke#E160, by CIN) was combined with a warm, mustard-yellow accent color (Yellow Mustard#E714 by CIN) in the annex bedrooms.
An outdoor shower allows you to spend even more time appreciating home's incredible landscape.
The kids’ bathroom features Zia Tile in Elemental Blue and fixtures from Rubinet and Duravit.
The bathroom on the main level is a custom paint job, an ombre that blends Jeweled Peach and Honey Burst, both from Benjamin Moore.
The luxe bathroom has marble, wood, and tile, materials echoed elsewhere throughout the home.
Drawing atmospheric inspiration from the city, Waechter Architecture infuses a hilltop home with panoramic Bay views, utilitarian finishes, and a bathroom that evokes a misty day.
At the vanity, there are Dornbracht faucets and delray sconces, specifically the Swing SLW5.
The large bathroom features an expansive shower with a large opening that provides the feeling of showering outdoors.
Barbara Hill's Dancehall/House in Marfa, Texas
September 14, 2010
Misty Keasler
Barbara Hill's Dancehall/House in Marfa, Texas
September 14, 2010
Misty Keasle