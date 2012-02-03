David Stark Pop-Up Shop

New York designer David Stark is the ne plus ultra of event planners: his creative empire employs a merry workshop of 30 craftsmen, set designers, and florists who can build out Stark's visionary themes to the tiniest specification. Now, Stark's attention to detail translates to the consumer market with a woodshop-themed pop-up shop in Nolita, open throughout February. Whimsical, funny, and clever, the 75 items for sale in the Haus Interiors space on Elizabeth Street range from useful (embroidered linen napkins, pocket pouches) to purely decorative (knitted facsimiles of axes and paint cans, an oversized pipe in a glass bell jar). Click through the slideshow for our sneak preview and chat with David Stark.