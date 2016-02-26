Dandy Hooks for YPLFL

Inspired by the soft pattern shared by two contrasting materials - fabric quilting and the pressed metal sides of New York street vendor carts - the Dandy Hooks strike a balance between traditional crafts and new industrial methods. The Dandy Hooks are a series of interior wooden hooks with a quilted pattern, designed to form a wall display or functionally hang your belongings.

Dimensions: Ø 6 cm, Ø 8 cm et Ø 10 cm / p 4 cm.

Materials: hornbeam natural, shiny black or matt grey laquered finish.

Manufactured by: Y'A Pas Le Feu Au Lac