Cumulo Glassware

Printed with simple linear patterns, a set of glasses and carafe acquire a more complex three-dimensionality when combined together. The name Cumulo, taken from Cumulus clouds, makes reference to the accumulation of lines that changes in density and shape as the glass pieces congregate in different arrangements. By exploring the Moire effect, the overlapping patterns reveal hidden depths and landscapes.

Cumulo Materials: Borosilicate glass and water transfer

Dimensions:

Carafe 9 x 24 cms

Glasses 6.5 x 12.5 cms