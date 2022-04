Placed in a district that was once swarmed with deli’s, beauty schools, antiques, and mom and pop stores; the midtown Fairfax district has become a gentrifying block of young men’s clothing and lifestyles emporium with the arrival of stores like Diamond Supply Co, The Hundreds and Supreme. CROOKS & CASTLES contacted us to help them transform an old thrift store in the area into an expansive storefront for their new retail and office space.