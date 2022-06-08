SubscribeSign In
Floor Plan of Apfel House by Hebra Arquitectos
In referencing the home's internal garden courtyard, Flansburgh said it "brings nature in on our terms."
The couple flipped the typical townhouse layout by putting the bedrooms on the ground floor and the living areas upstairs. “The lower floors of machiyas tend to be cave-like,” says Chris, “so we decided to sleep in the cave and live upstairs in the bright open area.”
A beautiful, naturally-lit, and airy living space, with a central display wall and carved-out box ceilings epitomizes modernism in this luxurious home.
The house is composed of 3 separate buildings that are interconnected via a long gallery hallway. Outdoor spaces for entertaining and the like are nestled within the buildings gaps.
"Using enameled standing-seam steel made by a company that specializes in airplane hangars, this structure is both imposing and strikingly beautiful."
In the sitting room, designer Dennis Budd of Gast Architects bumped out the foyer space slightly to define an entry colonnade, while new white oak paneling on the far wall creates a mural-like backdrop for the relocated dining area.
Gast Architects embraced the home's original emphasis on indoor/outdoor connections and careful framing of views.
Floor plan of Hemlock Ave Home by Chioco Design
Custom steel corner windows allow the interior to expand into the exterior spaces, making the modest home feel much larger than it actually is.
The house is largely furnished with pieces already owned by the couple, including the Eames Wire Chair DKR with Eiffel base used around the dining table. “The furniture all works together to create an eclectic mix,” says designer Jamie Chioco.
The front and back doors are only 12 feet apart from one another, separated by the living space at the heart of the home. The open floor plan allows the living space, den, dining room, and kitchen to flow into each other, while the way the volumes are positioned makes each space feel distinct—this works well for entertaining both large and small groups.
The pool and covered patio sit on the corner opposite of the entrance courtyard. The patio can be accessed through sliding glass doors from both the dining room and kitchen, and the master bedroom. Having lived on the site for so long, designer Jamie Chioco was able to quickly make informed decisions about the design—for example, one of the neighbors uses his backyard for large family gatherings and barbecues, and so it was decided early on to not to have many openings on that facade in order to give both homes privacy.
“The steel planter that hovers above the entry courtyard gate has brought a lot of joy to the experience of living in the house,” says designer Jamie Chioco.
In Pukwana Beach, Wisconsin, Lindsay Pauly and Daniel Ohrtman married their desire for minimalism and sustainability with their wish for a family-friendly summer house.
