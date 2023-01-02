SubscribeSign In
j
Collection by Janice McClelland

Counters

View 4 Photos
A Breville espresso machine gets the couple ready to hit the waves in the morning. All of the artwork was shot by Carolla.
A Breville espresso machine gets the couple ready to hit the waves in the morning. All of the artwork was shot by Carolla.
"These tiles have a handmade quality with texture and variation that reminded me of studio pottery, a favorite thing of mine to source and collect,
"These tiles have a handmade quality with texture and variation that reminded me of studio pottery, a favorite thing of mine to source and collect,
A custom steel fireplace by Formed Objects was also added during the phase-one renovation.
A custom steel fireplace by Formed Objects was also added during the phase-one renovation.